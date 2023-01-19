Thomas F. Shannon Sells 70,973 Shares of Bowlero Corp. (NYSE:BOWL) Stock

Bowlero Corp. (NYSE:BOWL – Get Rating) CEO Thomas F. Shannon sold 70,973 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.14, for a total transaction of $1,003,558.22. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,621,918 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,933,920.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Bowlero Stock Down 0.4 %

NYSE:BOWL opened at $14.10 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $13.42 and a 200 day moving average of $12.82. Bowlero Corp. has a 52 week low of $6.96 and a 52 week high of $15.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.34 billion, a P/E ratio of -24.74 and a beta of 0.25.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Bowlero

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Bowlero by 50.6% in the 2nd quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. now owns 656,723 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,955,000 after purchasing an additional 220,643 shares in the last quarter. Schwartz Investment Counsel Inc. raised its holdings in Bowlero by 5.4% in the 2nd quarter. Schwartz Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 489,574 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,185,000 after purchasing an additional 25,000 shares in the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP bought a new position in Bowlero in the 2nd quarter worth $123,000. Swiss National Bank bought a new position in Bowlero in the 2nd quarter worth $935,000. Finally, Soros Fund Management LLC raised its holdings in Bowlero by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. Soros Fund Management LLC now owns 9,673,524 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,443,000 after purchasing an additional 206,858 shares in the last quarter. 64.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

About Bowlero

Separately, Oppenheimer initiated coverage on shares of Bowlero in a research note on Monday, October 3rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $16.00 price objective for the company.

Bowlero Corp. operates bowling entertainment centers under the AMF, Bowlmor Lanes, and Bowlero brand names. The company also provides hosting and overseeing professional and non-professional bowling tournaments and related broadcasting. As of July 3, 2022, it operated approximately 317 centers in the United States, Mexico, and Canada.

