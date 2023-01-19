Thorney Technologies Ltd (ASX:TEK) Insider Alexander Waislitz Acquires 500,000 Shares

Thorney Technologies Ltd (ASX:TEK – Get Rating) insider Alexander Waislitz purchased 500,000 shares of Thorney Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 12th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of A$0.20 ($0.14) per share, with a total value of A$100,000.00 ($69,444.44).

Alexander Waislitz also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, December 23rd, Alexander Waislitz purchased 83,905 shares of Thorney Technologies stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of A$0.21 ($0.15) per share, with a total value of A$17,620.05 ($12,236.15).

On Tuesday, December 20th, Alexander Waislitz purchased 1,000,000 shares of Thorney Technologies stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of A$0.21 ($0.15) per share, with a total value of A$209,000.00 ($145,138.89).

On Friday, December 16th, Alexander Waislitz purchased 192,062 shares of Thorney Technologies stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of A$0.20 ($0.14) per share, with a total value of A$38,412.40 ($26,675.28).

On Friday, October 21st, Alexander Waislitz purchased 303,323 shares of Thorney Technologies stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of A$0.23 ($0.16) per share, with a total value of A$68,247.68 ($47,394.22).

On Wednesday, October 19th, Alexander Waislitz bought 68,727 shares of Thorney Technologies stock. The stock was bought at an average price of A$0.22 ($0.16) per share, for a total transaction of A$15,394.85 ($10,690.87).

Thorney Technologies Company Profile

Thorney Technologies Ltd invests in technology related companies. The company was formerly known as Australian Renewable Fuels Limited and changed its name to Thorney Technologies Ltd in December 2016. Thorney Technologies Ltd was founded in 2005 and is based in Melbourne, Australia.

