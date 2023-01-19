Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) Receives Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO – Get Rating) has received an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the twenty-one analysts that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, twelve have given a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $238.06.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of Tractor Supply from $215.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 6th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on shares of Tractor Supply from $250.00 to $240.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on Tractor Supply from $213.00 to $238.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 12th. BNP Paribas raised Tractor Supply from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 12th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Tractor Supply from $250.00 to $255.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 5th.

Tractor Supply Stock Performance

NASDAQ:TSCO opened at $214.73 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $23.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.31, a P/E/G ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 0.87. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $218.94 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $205.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 0.21. Tractor Supply has a 1 year low of $166.49 and a 1 year high of $241.54.

Tractor Supply Announces Dividend

Tractor Supply ( NASDAQ:TSCO Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 20th. The specialty retailer reported $2.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.09 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $3.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.28 billion. Tractor Supply had a return on equity of 54.35% and a net margin of 7.69%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.95 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Tractor Supply will post 9.62 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 6th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 21st were issued a $0.92 dividend. This represents a $3.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 18th. Tractor Supply’s payout ratio is 39.96%.

Insider Activity

In related news, EVP Robert D. Mills sold 10,512 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.00, for a total value of $2,312,640.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 16,137 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,550,140. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Edna Morris sold 3,566 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $217.27, for a total transaction of $774,784.82. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,713 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $589,453.51. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Robert D. Mills sold 10,512 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.00, for a total value of $2,312,640.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 16,137 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,550,140. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 24,999 shares of company stock worth $5,418,261. 0.23% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Tractor Supply

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Synovus Financial Corp raised its position in Tractor Supply by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 5,006 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,166,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares during the period. Cibc World Market Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Tractor Supply by 10.4% in the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 12,622 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $2,946,000 after acquiring an additional 1,186 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. lifted its stake in shares of Tractor Supply by 12.1% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 75,163 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $17,565,000 after acquiring an additional 8,129 shares during the last quarter. Prudential PLC purchased a new stake in Tractor Supply during the 1st quarter valued at about $611,000. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers grew its position in Tractor Supply by 15.8% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 6,238 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,456,000 after acquiring an additional 849 shares during the last quarter. 84.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Tractor Supply Company Profile

Tractor Supply Co engages in the retail sale of farm and ranch products. It operates retail farm & ranch stores and focuses on supplying the lifestyle needs of recreational farmers and ranchers, as well as tradesmen and small businesses. The firm operates the retail stores under the names: Tractor Supply Company, Del’s Feed & Farm Supply, and Petsense.

Featured Articles

