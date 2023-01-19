Traders Buy High Volume of SEA Call Options (NYSE:SE)

Sea Limited (NYSE:SE – Get Rating) was the target of unusually large options trading activity on Wednesday. Traders bought 33,019 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of 13% compared to the average daily volume of 29,108 call options.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

SE has been the subject of several research reports. Cowen cut shares of SEA from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $72.00 to $60.00 in a report on Monday, November 21st. Bank of America cut shares of SEA from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $74.00 to $60.00 in a report on Monday, January 9th. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of SEA from $100.00 to $98.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 17th. Cowen cut shares of SEA from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $72.00 to $60.00 in a report on Monday, November 21st. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of SEA from $129.00 to $97.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $122.43.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On SEA

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SE. Truvestments Capital LLC bought a new position in SEA during the second quarter worth $29,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in SEA during the second quarter worth $30,000. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in SEA during the third quarter worth $32,000. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in SEA during the second quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Activest Wealth Management increased its position in SEA by 174.6% during the third quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 681 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 433 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 74.92% of the company’s stock.

SEA Trading Down 0.2 %

NYSE:SE opened at $62.05 on Thursday. SEA has a 12 month low of $40.67 and a 12 month high of $180.61. The firm has a market cap of $34.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.79 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a quick ratio of 1.77, a current ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. The company’s 50 day moving average is $55.90 and its 200-day moving average is $61.21.

SEA (NYSE:SE – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 15th. The Internet company based in Singapore reported ($1.02) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.28) by $0.26. SEA had a negative net margin of 22.08% and a negative return on equity of 41.82%. The company had revenue of $2.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.06 billion. Equities analysts anticipate that SEA will post -4.49 EPS for the current year.

SEA Company Profile

Sea Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the digital entertainment, e-commerce, and digital financial service businesses in Southeast Asia, Latin America, rest of Asia, and internationally. It offers Garena digital entertainment platform for users to access mobile and PC online games, as well as eSports operations; and access to other entertainment content, including livestreaming of gameplay and social features, such as user chat and online forums.

