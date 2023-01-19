Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC – Get Rating) have been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the nineteen research firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $54.41.

Several brokerages have issued reports on TFC. Compass Point lowered their target price on shares of Truist Financial to $45.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. TheStreet cut shares of Truist Financial from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, December 16th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Truist Financial from $55.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut shares of Truist Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $61.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Friday, January 6th. Finally, Evercore ISI cut shares of Truist Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $54.00 to $47.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th.

Get Truist Financial alerts:

Institutional Trading of Truist Financial

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of TFC. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new stake in Truist Financial during the first quarter worth about $25,000. United Bank increased its stake in Truist Financial by 4.1% during the first quarter. United Bank now owns 74,457 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $4,222,000 after purchasing an additional 2,938 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Truist Financial by 33.3% during the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 26,365 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,495,000 after purchasing an additional 6,593 shares during the period. Vontobel Holding Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Truist Financial by 3.3% during the first quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 22,951 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,348,000 after buying an additional 738 shares during the period. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL increased its stake in shares of Truist Financial by 8.1% during the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 56,690 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $3,214,000 after buying an additional 4,234 shares during the period. 72.49% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Truist Financial Price Performance

Shares of NYSE TFC opened at $45.74 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $60.69 billion, a PE ratio of 10.49, a PEG ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.08. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $44.48 and a 200 day moving average of $45.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.78. Truist Financial has a one year low of $40.01 and a one year high of $67.83.

Truist Financial (NYSE:TFC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 18th. The insurance provider reported $1.24 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.26 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $5.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.96 billion. Truist Financial had a return on equity of 12.13% and a net margin of 26.16%. Truist Financial’s revenue was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.42 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Truist Financial will post 4.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Truist Financial Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 10th were paid a dividend of $0.52 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 9th. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.55%. Truist Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 47.71%.

Truist Financial Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Truist Financial Corporation, a holding company, provides banking and trust services in the Southeastern and Mid-Atlantic United States. The company operates through three segments: Consumer Banking and Wealth, Corporate and Commercial Banking, and Insurance Holdings. Its deposit products include noninterest-bearing checking, interest-bearing checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit and individual retirement accounts.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Truist Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Truist Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.