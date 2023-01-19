TUI (OTCMKTS:TUIFF) Given New GBX 152 Price Target at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

TUI (OTCMKTS:TUIFF – Get Rating) had its target price boosted by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from GBX 140 ($1.71) to GBX 152 ($1.85) in a research note released on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.
TUI Price Performance
OTCMKTS TUIFF opened at $2.34 on Wednesday. TUI has a 12 month low of $1.21 and a 12 month high of $3.58. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $1.72 and a 200-day moving average of $1.62.
TUI Company Profile
