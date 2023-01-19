TUI (OTCMKTS:TUIFF) Given New GBX 152 Price Target at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

TUI (OTCMKTS:TUIFF – Get Rating) had its target price boosted by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from GBX 140 ($1.71) to GBX 152 ($1.85) in a research note released on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

OTCMKTS TUIFF opened at $2.34 on Wednesday. TUI has a 12 month low of $1.21 and a 12 month high of $3.58. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $1.72 and a 200-day moving average of $1.62.

TUI AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides tourism services worldwide. It operates hotels and resorts under the Robinson, Riu, TUI Blue, Blue Diamond, TUI Suneo, and TUI Magic Life brands. The company is also involved in the tour operation and airlines businesses. In addition, it operates cruise liners under the Mein Schiff, Hapag-Lloyd Cruises, and Marella brands.

