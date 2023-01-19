U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) Shares Purchased by Stephens Inc. AR

Stephens Inc. AR lifted its holdings in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Get Rating) by 18.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 82,513 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,737 shares during the quarter. Stephens Inc. AR’s holdings in U.S. Bancorp were worth $3,327,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. ACG Wealth acquired a new stake in U.S. Bancorp during the 2nd quarter worth about $68,000. Allworth Financial LP lifted its position in U.S. Bancorp by 142.8% during the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 18,239 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $735,000 after acquiring an additional 10,728 shares during the period. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in U.S. Bancorp by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 14,407 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $663,000 after acquiring an additional 267 shares during the period. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC lifted its position in U.S. Bancorp by 177.5% during the 2nd quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 974 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 623 shares during the period. Finally, Sei Investments Co. lifted its position in U.S. Bancorp by 35.1% during the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 844,932 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $38,876,000 after acquiring an additional 219,584 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.83% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have commented on USB. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on U.S. Bancorp from $57.00 to $55.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on U.S. Bancorp from $46.00 to $47.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. StockNews.com raised U.S. Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Citigroup boosted their price objective on U.S. Bancorp to $50.00 in a report on Friday, December 2nd. Finally, Barclays raised U.S. Bancorp from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $62.00 to $68.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, U.S. Bancorp currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $53.67.

In other U.S. Bancorp news, CEO Andrew Cecere sold 84,948 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.51, for a total transaction of $3,696,087.48. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 956,742 shares in the company, valued at approximately $41,627,844.42. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link . In other news, CEO Andrew Cecere sold 84,948 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.51, for a total transaction of $3,696,087.48. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 956,742 shares in the company, valued at approximately $41,627,844.42. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CFO Terrance R. Dolan sold 12,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.14, for a total value of $517,680.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 153,051 shares in the company, valued at $6,602,620.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders sold 139,249 shares of company stock worth $6,064,745. Corporate insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:USB opened at $45.81 on Thursday. U.S. Bancorp has a 12 month low of $38.39 and a 12 month high of $60.50. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $44.27 and a two-hundred day moving average of $44.70. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The firm has a market cap of $68.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 0.95.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 30th were paid a dividend of $0.48 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 29th. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.19%. U.S. Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 45.61%.

U.S. Bancorp operates as a bank holding company, which offers financial services including lending and depository services, cash management, foreign exchange and trust and investment management. The firm also offers mortgage, refinance, auto, boat and RV loans, credit lines, credit card services, merchant, bank, checking and savings accounts, debit cards, online and mobile banking, ATM processing, mortgage banking, insurance, brokerage and leasing services.

