U.S. Global Investors (NASDAQ:GROW) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of U.S. Global Investors (NASDAQ:GROW – Get Rating) in a research note released on Wednesday. The firm issued a hold rating on the asset manager’s stock.
U.S. Global Investors Trading Down 1.0 %
Shares of GROW stock opened at $2.99 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $44.57 million, a PE ratio of 13.59 and a beta of 1.95. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.88 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.33. U.S. Global Investors has a 12 month low of $2.53 and a 12 month high of $6.37.
U.S. Global Investors (NASDAQ:GROW – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 10th. The asset manager reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $4.41 million during the quarter. U.S. Global Investors had a net margin of 14.28% and a return on equity of 5.65%.
U.S. Global Investors Announces Dividend
Hedge Funds Weigh In On U.S. Global Investors
Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in U.S. Global Investors during the 2nd quarter worth $96,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in U.S. Global Investors by 47.8% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 82,960 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $238,000 after acquiring an additional 26,848 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SMH Capital Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of U.S. Global Investors by 1,301.8% in the 3rd quarter. SMH Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 139,577 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $401,000 after buying an additional 129,620 shares during the last quarter. 27.39% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
U.S. Global Investors Company Profile
U.S. Global Investors, Inc engages in the provision of investment advisory services. It operates through the Investment Management Services and Corporate Investments segments. The Investment Management Services segment offers a range of investment management products and services to offshore and exchange traded fund clients.
See Also
