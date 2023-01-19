Unilever’s (ULVR) “Equal Weight” Rating Reaffirmed at Barclays

Barclays restated their equal weight rating on shares of Unilever (LON:ULVR – Get Rating) in a report published on Wednesday morning, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The brokerage currently has a GBX 4,300 ($52.47) price target on the stock.

Several other brokerages have also weighed in on ULVR. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a GBX 3,900 ($47.59) target price on Unilever in a research report on Wednesday, January 4th. Berenberg Bank set a GBX 4,800 ($58.57) target price on Unilever in a research report on Friday, December 9th. Royal Bank of Canada set a GBX 3,900 ($47.59) target price on Unilever in a research report on Friday, December 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a GBX 4,400 ($53.69) price target on Unilever in a report on Wednesday, January 11th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a GBX 4,800 ($58.57) price target on Unilever in a report on Thursday, December 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Unilever presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of GBX 4,100 ($50.03).

Shares of Unilever stock opened at GBX 4,110 ($50.15) on Wednesday. Unilever has a fifty-two week low of GBX 3,267.50 ($39.87) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 4,249.50 ($51.85). The firm has a market cap of £104.07 billion and a PE ratio of 2,100.00. The business’s fifty day moving average is GBX 4,150.26 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 4,017.56. The company has a quick ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 148.52.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 9th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 17th were paid a dividend of GBX 37.22 ($0.45) per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 17th. This is an increase from Unilever’s previous dividend of $36.33. This represents a dividend yield of 0.96%. Unilever’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 87.77%.

Unilever PLC operates as a fast-moving consumer goods company. It operates through Beauty & Personal Care, Foods & Refreshment, and Home Care segments. The Beauty & Personal Care segment provides skin care and hair care products, deodorants, and skin cleansing products. The Foods & Refreshment segment offers ice cream, soups, bouillons, seasonings, mayonnaise, ketchups, and tea categories.

