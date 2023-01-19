United Therapeutics Co. (NASDAQ:UTHR) CEO Martine A. Rothblatt Sells 8,000 Shares

United Therapeutics Co. (NASDAQ:UTHR – Get Rating) CEO Martine A. Rothblatt sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $260.50, for a total transaction of $2,084,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 130 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $33,865. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

NASDAQ:UTHR opened at $259.56 on Thursday. United Therapeutics Co. has a 12 month low of $158.38 and a 12 month high of $283.09. The firm has a market cap of $11.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.66, a P/E/G ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a quick ratio of 9.39, a current ratio of 9.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The company’s 50 day moving average is $270.79 and its 200-day moving average is $240.92.

United Therapeutics (NASDAQ:UTHR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 2nd. The biotechnology company reported $4.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.57 by $1.34. The business had revenue of $516.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $492.92 million. United Therapeutics had a net margin of 38.03% and a return on equity of 16.63%. Equities analysts anticipate that United Therapeutics Co. will post 16.63 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System acquired a new stake in shares of United Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth $975,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its stake in shares of United Therapeutics by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 2,833 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $788,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. boosted its stake in United Therapeutics by 183.7% during the fourth quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 922 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $193,000 after buying an additional 597 shares in the last quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC boosted its stake in United Therapeutics by 7.1% during the fourth quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 1,032 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $287,000 after buying an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Coldstream Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in United Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth $563,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.63% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Argus raised their price objective on shares of United Therapeutics from $250.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 11th. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on shares of United Therapeutics from $325.00 to $375.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of United Therapeutics from $322.00 to $330.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 6th. Wedbush raised their price objective on shares of United Therapeutics from $250.00 to $305.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, HC Wainwright raised their price objective on shares of United Therapeutics from $255.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $283.64.

United Therapeutics Corporation, a biotechnology company, engages in the development and commercialization of products to address the unmet medical needs of patients with chronic and life-threatening diseases in the United States and internationally. Its commercial therapies include Remodulin to treat patients with pulmonary arterial hypertension (PAH) to diminish symptoms associated with exercise; Tyvaso, an inhaled formulation of prostacyclin analogue treprostinil to enhance the exercise ability in PAH patients and pulmonary hypertension associated with interstitial lung disease (PH-ILD); Orenitram, a tablet dosage form of treprostinil to enhance the exercise capacity in PAH patients; Unituxin, a monoclonal antibody for treating high-risk neuroblastoma; and Adcirca, an oral PDE-5 inhibitor to enhance the exercise ability in PAH patients.

