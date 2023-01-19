US Bancorp DE Boosts Stock Position in Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories Limited (NYSE:RDY)

US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories Limited (NYSE:RDY – Get Rating) by 11.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 19,070 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,969 shares during the quarter. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories were worth $998,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. CWM LLC grew its holdings in shares of Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories by 30.4% in the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 960 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 224 shares in the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its stake in Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories by 17.2% during the second quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 2,340 shares of the company’s stock worth $130,000 after buying an additional 344 shares during the period. Veriti Management LLC boosted its stake in Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories by 10.5% during the third quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 6,009 shares of the company’s stock worth $315,000 after buying an additional 571 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories by 15.9% during the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 4,496 shares of the company’s stock worth $249,000 after buying an additional 618 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories by 6.3% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 12,201 shares of the company’s stock worth $676,000 after buying an additional 718 shares during the period. 9.81% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

RDY has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com raised shares of Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 31st. Barclays lifted their target price on Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories from $66.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 31st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group downgraded Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 14th.

RDY stock opened at $54.01 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $8.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.89, a PEG ratio of 0.52 and a beta of 0.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 2.19 and a quick ratio of 1.58. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $53.76 and a 200 day moving average price of $53.51. Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories Limited has a 1-year low of $47.88 and a 1-year high of $63.06.

Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories (NYSE:RDY – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Friday, October 28th. The company reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $775.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $763.28 million. Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories had a net margin of 13.74% and a return on equity of 18.64%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories Limited will post 3.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Dr. Reddy's Laboratories Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated pharmaceutical company worldwide. It operates through Global Generics, Pharmaceutical Services and Active Ingredients (PSAI), Proprietary Products, and Others segments. The company's Global Generics segment manufactures and markets prescription and over-the-counter finished pharmaceutical products that are marketed under a brand name or as a generic finished dosages with therapeutic equivalence to branded formulations.

