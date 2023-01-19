US Bancorp DE Purchases 196 Shares of VeriSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSN)

US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in shares of VeriSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSN – Get Rating) by 3.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,275 shares of the information services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 196 shares during the quarter. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in VeriSign were worth $1,091,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of VeriSign by 95.2% in the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,323,977 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $221,540,000 after purchasing an additional 645,843 shares during the last quarter. Baader Bank Aktiengesellschaft bought a new position in shares of VeriSign during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $18,473,000. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in shares of VeriSign by 9.4% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,171,136 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $260,531,000 after buying an additional 100,520 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in VeriSign by 16.4% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 633,938 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $141,026,000 after purchasing an additional 89,119 shares during the period. Finally, Cantillon Capital Management LLC boosted its position in VeriSign by 4.9% during the second quarter. Cantillon Capital Management LLC now owns 1,763,237 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $295,043,000 after purchasing an additional 82,074 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 91.21% of the company’s stock.

VRSN has been the subject of a number of research reports. Citigroup assumed coverage on VeriSign in a report on Tuesday, December 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $243.00 target price for the company. StockNews.com started coverage on VeriSign in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Robert W. Baird upgraded VeriSign from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the company from $216.00 to $265.00 in a report on Thursday, December 15th.

Shares of NASDAQ:VRSN opened at $212.32 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $22.51 billion, a PE ratio of 28.23 and a beta of 0.95. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $201.69 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $190.31. VeriSign, Inc. has a 1 year low of $155.25 and a 1 year high of $228.80.

VeriSign (NASDAQ:VRSN – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The information services provider reported $1.58 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.01. VeriSign had a negative return on equity of 47.71% and a net margin of 59.07%. The business had revenue of $357.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $356.40 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.40 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that VeriSign, Inc. will post 6.08 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO D James Bidzos sold 2,000 shares of VeriSign stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $211.80, for a total value of $423,600.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 659,444 shares in the company, valued at approximately $139,670,239.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, EVP Thomas C. Indelicarto sold 1,226 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total value of $245,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 42,429 shares in the company, valued at $8,485,800. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO D James Bidzos sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $211.80, for a total value of $423,600.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 659,444 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $139,670,239.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 62,596 shares of company stock worth $12,921,126 in the last ninety days. 0.98% of the stock is owned by insiders.

VeriSign, Inc provides domain name registry services and Internet infrastructure, which enables Internet navigation for many of the world’s most recognized domain names. It enables the security, stability, and resiliency of key Internet infrastructure and services, including providing root zone maintainer services.

