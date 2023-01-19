US Bancorp DE Raises Position in Q2 Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:QTWO)

US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in shares of Q2 Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:QTWO – Get Rating) by 13.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 36,692 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 4,403 shares during the quarter. US Bancorp DE owned about 0.06% of Q2 worth $1,182,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ellevest Inc. grew its position in Q2 by 669.1% in the second quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 723 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 629 shares in the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Q2 by 50.1% in the 2nd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,117 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 373 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in shares of Q2 by 370.8% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,243 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 979 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board purchased a new position in shares of Q2 during the 1st quarter valued at about $49,000. Finally, Asset Management One Co. Ltd. lifted its position in Q2 by 34.3% in the 2nd quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 1,463 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 374 shares during the last quarter.

QTWO has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Raymond James lowered their price objective on shares of Q2 from $65.00 to $45.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 8th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on Q2 to $32.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered Q2 from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $38.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price target on Q2 from $62.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on Q2 from $70.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $46.92.

In related news, CFO David J. Mehok sold 1,202 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.03, for a total value of $32,490.06. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 87,678 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,369,936.34. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . In other news, insider Kirk L. Coleman sold 2,874 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.03, for a total value of $77,684.22. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 106,029 shares in the company, valued at $2,865,963.87. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, CFO David J. Mehok sold 1,202 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.03, for a total transaction of $32,490.06. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 87,678 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,369,936.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 3.50% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:QTWO opened at $31.17 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $27.18 and a 200-day moving average price of $33.86. The stock has a market cap of $1.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.51 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a current ratio of 3.00, a quick ratio of 3.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53. Q2 Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $20.93 and a 12 month high of $68.46.

Q2 (NYSE:QTWO – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 7th. The technology company reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.27) by $0.08. Q2 had a negative net margin of 18.50% and a negative return on equity of 9.53%. The business had revenue of $144.75 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $146.61 million. Equities analysts predict that Q2 Holdings, Inc. will post -0.78 EPS for the current year.

Q2 Holdings, Inc provides cloud-based digital banking solutions to regional and community financial institutions (RCFIs) in the United States. The company offers Q2 Consumer Banking, a browser-based digital banking solution and comprehensive financial institution branded digital banking capabilities; Q2 Small Business and Commercial, a mobile and tablet digital banking solution; Q2mobile Remote Deposit Capture, a partnered solution that allows remote check deposit capture.

