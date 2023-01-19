US Bancorp DE Raises Stake in iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF (NYSEARCA:IYH)

US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF (NYSEARCA:IYH – Get Rating) by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,573 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the quarter. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF were worth $1,166,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Prospera Financial Services Inc lifted its holdings in iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF by 199.2% in the third quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 32,380 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,192,000 after acquiring an additional 21,559 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp boosted its stake in iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF by 32.4% during the third quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 23,924 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,053,000 after buying an additional 5,852 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its holdings in iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF by 8.6% during the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 9,040 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,287,000 after acquiring an additional 718 shares during the period. Sowa Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. Sowa Financial Group Inc. now owns 34,434 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,712,000 after purchasing an additional 1,004 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sonata Capital Group Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF in the third quarter valued at $238,000.

iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA IYH opened at $278.53 on Thursday. iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF has a 52-week low of $247.38 and a 52-week high of $301.63. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $283.52 and a 200 day moving average price of $273.89.

iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF Company Profile

iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Healthcare Sector Index Fund (the Fund) is a non-diversified exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Dow Jones U.S. Health Care Index (the Index).

