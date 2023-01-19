US Bancorp DE Reduces Position in Walker & Dunlop, Inc. (NYSE:WD)

US Bancorp DE lowered its holdings in shares of Walker & Dunlop, Inc. (NYSE:WD – Get Rating) by 34.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 12,871 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 6,618 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in Walker & Dunlop were worth $1,078,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in Walker & Dunlop by 5.7% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,145 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $262,000 after acquiring an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in shares of Walker & Dunlop by 1.7% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 28,424 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,678,000 after acquiring an additional 465 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Walker & Dunlop by 47.8% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 15,223 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,970,000 after acquiring an additional 4,925 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its position in shares of Walker & Dunlop by 2.4% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 79,654 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $10,309,000 after acquiring an additional 1,846 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its position in Walker & Dunlop by 1.0% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 26,233 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,482,000 after buying an additional 260 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.78% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, COO Stephen P. Theobald sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.99, for a total value of $239,970.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 43,699 shares in the company, valued at $3,495,483.01. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, COO Stephen P. Theobald sold 3,000 shares of Walker & Dunlop stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.99, for a total transaction of $239,970.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 43,699 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,495,483.01. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO Stephen P. Theobald sold 10,000 shares of Walker & Dunlop stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.41, for a total value of $914,100.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 43,699 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,994,525.59. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 8.05% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Walker & Dunlop Stock Up 0.9 %

WD has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. JMP Securities reduced their target price on shares of Walker & Dunlop from $140.00 to $110.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Walker & Dunlop from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, November 17th.

Shares of Walker & Dunlop stock opened at $93.76 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.42 and a beta of 1.26. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $83.40 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $92.39. Walker & Dunlop, Inc. has a 12-month low of $75.33 and a 12-month high of $147.90.

Walker & Dunlop (NYSE:WD – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 9th. The financial services provider reported $1.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.00 by ($0.60). The company had revenue of $315.61 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $344.86 million. Walker & Dunlop had a return on equity of 15.23% and a net margin of 18.11%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Walker & Dunlop, Inc. will post 6.68 earnings per share for the current year.

Walker & Dunlop Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 9th. Investors of record on Friday, November 25th were paid a $0.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 23rd. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.56%. Walker & Dunlop’s payout ratio is 31.79%.

Walker & Dunlop Company Profile



Walker & Dunlop, Inc, through its subsidiaries, originates, sells, and services a range of multifamily and other commercial real estate financing products and services for owners and developers of real estate in the United States. The company offers first mortgage, second trust, supplemental, construction, mezzanine, preferred equity, small-balance, and bridge/interim loans.

