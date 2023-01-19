US Bancorp DE Sells 3,220 Shares of Wolverine World Wide, Inc. (NYSE:WWW)

US Bancorp DE cut its holdings in Wolverine World Wide, Inc. (NYSE:WWW – Get Rating) by 4.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 73,363 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 3,220 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE owned about 0.09% of Wolverine World Wide worth $1,130,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in WWW. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in Wolverine World Wide by 0.8% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 70,841 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $1,599,000 after acquiring an additional 569 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in Wolverine World Wide by 6.7% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 18,425 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $415,000 after purchasing an additional 1,157 shares during the period. Brinker Capital Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Wolverine World Wide by 10.8% during the 2nd quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 12,621 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $254,000 after buying an additional 1,234 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in shares of Wolverine World Wide by 6.2% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 25,282 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $595,000 after buying an additional 1,467 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Wolverine World Wide by 14.2% in the 2nd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 13,559 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $273,000 after purchasing an additional 1,690 shares in the last quarter. 97.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Wolverine World Wide news, CEO Brendan Hoffman purchased 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 9th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $10.25 per share, for a total transaction of $76,875.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 48,157 shares in the company, valued at $493,609.25. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Wolverine World Wide news, CFO Michael D. Stornant acquired 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 9th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $10.50 per share, for a total transaction of $26,250.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 193,499 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,031,739.50. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Brendan Hoffman purchased 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 9th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $10.25 per share, for a total transaction of $76,875.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 48,157 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $493,609.25. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders bought 110,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,152,125. 4.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wolverine World Wide Price Performance

Shares of Wolverine World Wide stock opened at $13.58 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $1.07 billion, a PE ratio of 6.96 and a beta of 1.55. Wolverine World Wide, Inc. has a 12 month low of $9.60 and a 12 month high of $27.43. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $11.20 and a 200 day moving average of $16.47. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08.

Wolverine World Wide (NYSE:WWW – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 9th. The textile maker reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $691.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $714.89 million. Wolverine World Wide had a return on equity of 24.68% and a net margin of 5.98%. On average, research analysts expect that Wolverine World Wide, Inc. will post 1.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wolverine World Wide Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 29th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.95%. Wolverine World Wide’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.51%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

WWW has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Piper Sandler cut Wolverine World Wide from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $23.00 to $13.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 4th. UBS Group decreased their price objective on Wolverine World Wide from $20.00 to $15.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 14th. Williams Trading upgraded Wolverine World Wide from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Telsey Advisory Group dropped their price target on Wolverine World Wide from $15.00 to $14.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on Wolverine World Wide to $12.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 8th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Wolverine World Wide has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $19.38.

Wolverine World Wide Profile

Wolverine World Wide, Inc designs, manufactures, sources, markets, licenses, and distributes footwear, apparel, and accessories in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Canada and Latin America. The company operates through two segments, Wolverine Michigan Group and Wolverine Boston Group.

