US Bancorp DE Sells 6,439 Shares of STORE Capital Co. (NYSE:STOR)

US Bancorp DE decreased its stake in STORE Capital Co. (NYSE:STOR – Get Rating) by 17.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 31,476 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 6,439 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in STORE Capital were worth $986,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. RB Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in STORE Capital by 4.2% in the first quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 17,119 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $500,000 after purchasing an additional 688 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of STORE Capital by 10.1% in the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 25,727 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $751,000 after buying an additional 2,362 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its stake in shares of STORE Capital by 4.8% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 334,142 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $10,090,000 after buying an additional 15,352 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. lifted its stake in shares of STORE Capital by 6.6% in the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 8,110 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $237,000 after buying an additional 503 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vontobel Holding Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of STORE Capital by 246.9% in the first quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 42,914 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,254,000 after buying an additional 30,544 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.82% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on STOR shares. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of STORE Capital from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of STORE Capital in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $30.28.

Shares of STORE Capital stock opened at $32.13 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $31.95 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $30.25. The company has a market cap of $9.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.70 and a beta of 0.91. STORE Capital Co. has a 12-month low of $24.48 and a 12-month high of $32.95.

STORE Capital Corporation is an internally managed net-lease real estate investment trust, or REIT, that is the leader in the acquisition, investment and management of Single Tenant Operational Real Estate, which is its target market and the inspiration for its name. STORE Capital is one of the largest and fastest growing net-lease REITs and owns a large, well-diversified portfolio that consists of investments in more than 2,500 property locations across the United States, substantially all of which are profit centers.

