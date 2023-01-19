US Bancorp DE Trims Position in ESCO Technologies Inc. (NYSE:ESE)

US Bancorp DE reduced its position in ESCO Technologies Inc. (NYSE:ESE – Get Rating) by 10.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 15,110 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 1,697 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE owned 0.06% of ESCO Technologies worth $1,110,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in ESCO Technologies by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,807,384 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $196,292,000 after purchasing an additional 122,558 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in shares of ESCO Technologies by 3.4% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,747,370 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $187,838,000 after acquiring an additional 91,085 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of ESCO Technologies by 1.6% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,343,532 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $93,942,000 after purchasing an additional 21,496 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its position in ESCO Technologies by 4.9% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 988,280 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $67,569,000 after acquiring an additional 45,985 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geneva Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of ESCO Technologies by 0.9% in the second quarter. Geneva Capital Management LLC now owns 823,307 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $56,290,000 after buying an additional 6,974 shares in the last quarter. 93.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE ESE opened at $93.83 on Thursday. ESCO Technologies Inc. has a 52-week low of $60.03 and a 52-week high of $96.69. The stock has a market cap of $2.43 billion, a PE ratio of 29.69 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.80. The business has a fifty day moving average of $90.61 and a two-hundred day moving average of $82.77.

ESCO Technologies ( NYSE:ESE Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 17th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.06. ESCO Technologies had a return on equity of 8.13% and a net margin of 9.60%. The business had revenue of $256.50 million for the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts expect that ESCO Technologies Inc. will post 3.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 20th. Investors of record on Thursday, January 5th will be given a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, January 4th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.34%. ESCO Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 10.13%.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of ESCO Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 21st. Stephens increased their price target on shares of ESCO Technologies from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 21st.

ESCO Technologies Inc produces and supplies engineered products and systems for industrial and commercial markets worldwide. It operates through Aerospace & Defense, Utility Solutions Group, and RF Shielding and Test segments. The Aerospace & Defense segment designs and manufactures filtration products, including hydraulic filter elements and fluid control devices used in commercial aerospace applications; filter mechanisms used in micro-propulsion devices for satellites; and custom designed filters for manned aircraft and submarines.

