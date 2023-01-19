V.F. Target of Unusually High Options Trading (NYSE:VFC)

V.F. Co. (NYSE:VFC – Get Rating) was the target of some unusual options trading activity on Wednesday. Traders acquired 10,555 put options on the stock. This is an increase of approximately 58% compared to the typical volume of 6,696 put options.

V.F. Trading Down 1.8 %

Shares of V.F. stock opened at $30.06 on Thursday. V.F. has a 1 year low of $25.05 and a 1 year high of $72.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 1.06. The company has a market capitalization of $11.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.83, a PEG ratio of 4.68 and a beta of 1.40. The company’s fifty day moving average is $29.87 and its two-hundred day moving average is $35.67.

V.F. (NYSE:VFC – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The textile maker reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.74 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $3.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.10 billion. V.F. had a net margin of 3.60% and a return on equity of 29.99%. Analysts forecast that V.F. will post 2.1 earnings per share for the current year.

V.F. Increases Dividend

Insider Activity

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 12th were issued a $0.51 dividend. This is an increase from V.F.’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 9th. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.79%. V.F.’s payout ratio is presently 188.89%.

In related news, Director Mark Samuel Hoplamazian acquired 17,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 9th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $28.04 per share, with a total value of $490,700.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 28,655 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $803,486.20. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Benno O. Dorer acquired 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 13th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $28.50 per share, with a total value of $285,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $285,000. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.90% of the company's stock.

Institutional Trading of V.F.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in VFC. Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its stake in shares of V.F. by 5.4% in the second quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 22,639 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $1,000,000 after purchasing an additional 1,151 shares during the period. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of V.F. by 389.7% in the third quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,043 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 830 shares during the period. Shell Asset Management Co. lifted its stake in shares of V.F. by 9.4% in the second quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 17,091 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $755,000 after purchasing an additional 1,472 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its stake in shares of V.F. by 13.2% in the second quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 172,499 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $7,619,000 after purchasing an additional 20,101 shares during the period. Finally, Mitchell & Pahl Private Wealth LLC lifted its stake in shares of V.F. by 16.7% in the third quarter. Mitchell & Pahl Private Wealth LLC now owns 22,213 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $664,000 after purchasing an additional 3,186 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.89% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Guggenheim reduced their target price on shares of V.F. to $48.00 in a report on Thursday, October 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of V.F. from $29.00 to $27.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 29th. UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of V.F. from $30.00 to $29.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 6th. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of V.F. from $35.00 to $28.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of V.F. from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $36.00 to $28.00 in a report on Monday, December 5th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $41.05.

V.F. Company Profile

(Get Rating)

V.F. Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, procurement, marketing, and distribution of branded lifestyle apparel, footwear, and related products for men, women, and children in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Outdoor, Active, and Work.

See Also

