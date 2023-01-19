Van ECK Associates Corp Buys 379 Shares of Trex Company, Inc. (NYSE:TREX)

Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its stake in Trex Company, Inc. (NYSE:TREX – Get Rating) by 9.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,220 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 379 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp’s holdings in Trex were worth $185,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Covestor Ltd increased its position in shares of Trex by 178.8% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 382 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 245 shares in the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Trex during the second quarter worth $26,000. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Trex by 30.4% in the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 773 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in Trex by 110.0% in the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 857 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 449 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Trex by 1,264.8% in the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,201 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $65,000 after acquiring an additional 1,113 shares in the last quarter. 94.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Trex alerts:

Trex Stock Performance

Shares of Trex stock opened at $50.72 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $45.45 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $49.22. The company has a market cap of $5.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 11.53 and a beta of 1.43. Trex Company, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $38.68 and a fifty-two week high of $103.94.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Trex ( NYSE:TREX Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 31st. The construction company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by ($0.01). Trex had a return on equity of 36.18% and a net margin of 16.39%. The firm had revenue of $188.47 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $194.74 million. Equities research analysts forecast that Trex Company, Inc. will post 1.77 EPS for the current year.

TREX has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on Trex from $75.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. Bank of America cut their price target on shares of Trex from $50.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 18th. Benchmark cut their price target on shares of Trex to $60.00 in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Stephens lowered their price target on Trex from $65.00 to $53.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut Trex from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $65.00 to $43.00 in a research report on Friday, October 14th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $66.50.

Trex Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Trex Company, Inc manufactures and distributes decking, railing, and outdoor living products and accessories for residential and commercial markets in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Trex Residential and Trex Commercial. It offers decking products under the names Trex Transcend, Trex Select, and Trex Enhance for protection against fading, staining, mold, and scratching; Trex Hideaway, a hidden fastening system; and Trex DeckLighting, a LED dimmable deck lighting for use on posts, floors, and steps.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Trex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.