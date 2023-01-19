Van ECK Associates Corp Buys 65 Shares of Morningstar, Inc. (NASDAQ:MORN)

Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its holdings in Morningstar, Inc. (NASDAQ:MORN – Get Rating) by 9.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 728 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp’s holdings in Morningstar were worth $155,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in MORN. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Morningstar by 5.7% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,403,202 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $656,482,000 after acquiring an additional 129,956 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Morningstar by 72.7% in the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 215,933 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $52,220,000 after acquiring an additional 90,905 shares in the last quarter. Pelham Capital Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Morningstar in the 1st quarter worth about $20,918,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of Morningstar by 7.3% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 787,356 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $190,407,000 after acquiring an additional 53,747 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its position in shares of Morningstar by 11.5% in the 2nd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 485,276 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $117,354,000 after acquiring an additional 50,191 shares in the last quarter. 54.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Morningstar Stock Performance

Shares of MORN opened at $240.27 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.98. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $231.93 and a 200-day moving average of $232.63. The company has a market cap of $10.20 billion, a PE ratio of 84.31 and a beta of 1.13. Morningstar, Inc. has a one year low of $207.11 and a one year high of $298.51.

Morningstar Increases Dividend

Morningstar ( NASDAQ:MORN Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The business services provider reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $468.20 million during the quarter. Morningstar had a return on equity of 15.90% and a net margin of 6.66%.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.375 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 5th. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.62%. This is an increase from Morningstar’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. Morningstar’s payout ratio is 52.63%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on MORN shares. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Morningstar in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Redburn Partners downgraded Morningstar from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 11th.

Insider Buying and Selling at Morningstar

In other news, Chairman Joseph D. Mansueto sold 2,859 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $217.86, for a total value of $622,861.74. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 11,668,225 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,542,039,498.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, Chairman Joseph D. Mansueto sold 4,357 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $212.95, for a total value of $927,823.15. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 11,685,804 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,488,491,961.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Chairman Joseph D. Mansueto sold 2,859 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $217.86, for a total value of $622,861.74. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 11,668,225 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,542,039,498.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 100,839 shares of company stock worth $23,279,611. Insiders own 41.90% of the company’s stock.

About Morningstar

Morningstar, Inc provides independent investment research services in North America, Europe, Australia, and Asia. The company offers web-based tools; investment data, fundamental equity and manager research, private capital markets research, credit and fund rating, and index, as well as environmental, social, and governance (ESG) rating services; and investment offerings, including managed investment products, publicly listed and private companies, fixed income securities, and real-time global market data for financial advisors, asset managers, retirement plan providers and sponsors, and individual and institutional investors.

