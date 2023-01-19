Van ECK Associates Corp Has $160,000 Stock Position in First Financial Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIN)

Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its stake in First Financial Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIN – Get Rating) by 9.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,824 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 344 shares during the quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp’s holdings in First Financial Bankshares were worth $160,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of First Financial Bankshares by 215.9% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 882,563 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $34,658,000 after purchasing an additional 603,140 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its stake in First Financial Bankshares by 131.6% in the second quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 240,805 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $9,456,000 after purchasing an additional 136,840 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in shares of First Financial Bankshares by 246.3% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 529,108 shares of the bank’s stock worth $20,778,000 after acquiring an additional 376,300 shares in the last quarter. Capital Advisors Inc. OK increased its stake in First Financial Bankshares by 76.3% in the second quarter. Capital Advisors Inc. OK now owns 10,974 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $431,000 after acquiring an additional 4,750 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC increased its stake in First Financial Bankshares by 278.6% in the second quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 17,332 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $681,000 after acquiring an additional 12,754 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.86% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on FFIN. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on shares of First Financial Bankshares from $42.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Friday, December 9th. StockNews.com downgraded First Financial Bankshares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, December 12th.

Insider Transactions at First Financial Bankshares

First Financial Bankshares Price Performance

In other First Financial Bankshares news, Director Johnny Trotter acquired 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 25th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $36.94 per share, for a total transaction of $147,760.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 902,057 shares in the company, valued at $33,321,985.58. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . In other First Financial Bankshares news, CEO F Scott Dueser bought 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 26th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $37.59 per share, for a total transaction of $37,590.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 940,814 shares in the company, valued at $35,365,198.26. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, Director Johnny Trotter bought 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 25th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $36.94 per share, for a total transaction of $147,760.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 902,057 shares in the company, valued at $33,321,985.58. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders have bought 5,306 shares of company stock worth $196,941. Insiders own 4.19% of the company’s stock.

Shares of First Financial Bankshares stock opened at $33.72 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $35.31 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $39.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.94 and a beta of 0.75. First Financial Bankshares, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $32.53 and a fifty-two week high of $52.29.

First Financial Bankshares (NASDAQ:FFIN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 20th. The bank reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.41. First Financial Bankshares had a return on equity of 16.19% and a net margin of 42.35%. The company had revenue of $135.84 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $136.20 million. On average, analysts expect that First Financial Bankshares, Inc. will post 1.62 earnings per share for the current year.

First Financial Bankshares Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 15th were paid a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 14th. First Financial Bankshares’s payout ratio is 42.24%.

First Financial Bankshares Company Profile

First Financial Bankshares, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides commercial banking products and services in Texas. The company accepts checking, savings and money market accounts, and time deposits; commercial and industrial, municipal, agricultural, construction and development, farm, non-owner occupied and owner-occupied commercial real estate, residential, and consumer auto and non-auto loans to businesses, professional individuals, and farm and ranch operations.

See Also

