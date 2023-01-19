Van ECK Associates Corp Has $179,000 Stock Holdings in Lumen Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LUMN)

Van ECK Associates Corp increased its holdings in Lumen Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LUMN – Get Rating) by 11.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 24,541 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,578 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp’s holdings in Lumen Technologies were worth $179,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LUMN. Truvestments Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Lumen Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Private Trust Co. NA acquired a new stake in Lumen Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at $31,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its stake in Lumen Technologies by 184.2% in the 2nd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 2,865 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 1,857 shares in the last quarter. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lumen Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Lumen Technologies by 252.5% during the 3rd quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,013 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 4,307 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.03% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Lumen Technologies from $11.00 to $8.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $6.00 target price on shares of Lumen Technologies in a report on Tuesday, December 6th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Lumen Technologies from $9.50 to $8.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 24th. UBS Group lowered their target price on Lumen Technologies from $11.00 to $7.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on Lumen Technologies from $11.00 to $6.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $7.00.

In other Lumen Technologies news, Director Martha Helena Bejar bought 12,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 8th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $6.36 per share, with a total value of $79,500.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 101,430 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $645,094.80. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . In related news, Director Steven T. Clontz bought 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 29th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $5.34 per share, with a total value of $26,700.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 340,029 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,815,754.86. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, Director Martha Helena Bejar bought 12,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 8th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $6.36 per share, for a total transaction of $79,500.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 101,430 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $645,094.80. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . In the last three months, insiders have acquired 37,500 shares of company stock worth $224,600. Company insiders own 0.76% of the company’s stock.

NYSE LUMN opened at $5.35 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $5.58 and a 200-day moving average of $7.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 0.99. Lumen Technologies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $4.99 and a 52 week high of $12.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.08.

Lumen Technologies (NYSE:LUMN – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The technology company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.36 by ($0.22). Lumen Technologies had a net margin of 10.95% and a return on equity of 13.58%. The firm had revenue of $4.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.41 billion. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Lumen Technologies, Inc. will post 1.18 EPS for the current year.

Lumen Technologies, Inc, a facilities-based technology and communications company, provides various integrated products and services under the Lumen, Quantum Fiber, and CenturyLink brands to business and residential customers in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Business and Mass Markets.

