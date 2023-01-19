Van ECK Associates Corp Increases Stake in United Natural Foods, Inc. (NYSE:UNFI)

Van ECK Associates Corp grew its position in shares of United Natural Foods, Inc. (NYSE:UNFI – Get Rating) by 18.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,919 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 759 shares during the quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp’s holdings in United Natural Foods were worth $169,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Zions Bancorporation N.A. boosted its holdings in United Natural Foods by 7.2% in the 1st quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 3,694 shares of the company’s stock valued at $153,000 after purchasing an additional 247 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in United Natural Foods by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 21,287 shares of the company’s stock valued at $838,000 after purchasing an additional 254 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank raised its position in United Natural Foods by 0.5% in the second quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 50,853 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,119,000 after acquiring an additional 260 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP raised its position in United Natural Foods by 28.3% in the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,334 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 294 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Abundance Wealth Counselors raised its position in United Natural Foods by 6.2% in the second quarter. Abundance Wealth Counselors now owns 5,398 shares of the company’s stock worth $213,000 after acquiring an additional 313 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.63% of the company’s stock.

United Natural Foods Trading Down 2.8 %

Shares of UNFI opened at $39.57 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.70 and a quick ratio of 0.63. United Natural Foods, Inc. has a 1-year low of $32.90 and a 1-year high of $49.56. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $41.99 and a 200-day simple moving average of $41.84. The stock has a market cap of $2.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.20 and a beta of 1.10.

Analyst Ratings Changes

United Natural Foods declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback plan on Tuesday, September 27th that allows the company to repurchase $200.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the company to repurchase up to 9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are generally a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on United Natural Foods from $45.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 28th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of United Natural Foods from $45.00 to $40.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on United Natural Foods from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 30th. StockNews.com began coverage on United Natural Foods in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on United Natural Foods from $46.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 29th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, United Natural Foods presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $47.17.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other United Natural Foods news, CAO Richard Eric Esper sold 5,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.00, for a total value of $199,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 30,303 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,151,514. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

United Natural Foods Profile

(Get Rating)

United Natural Foods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes natural, organic, specialty, produce, and conventional grocery and non-food products in the United States and Canada. It operates in two segments, Wholesale and Retail. The company offers grocery and general merchandise, produce, perishables and frozen foods, nutritional supplements and sports nutrition, bulk and foodservice products, and personal care items.

Featured Stories

