Van ECK Associates Corp Sells 3,738 Shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:EPRT)

Van ECK Associates Corp lessened its stake in shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:EPRT – Get Rating) by 31.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 8,103 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,738 shares during the quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp’s holdings in Essential Properties Realty Trust were worth $158,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of EPRT. Strs Ohio raised its position in shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust by 52.1% in the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 258,421 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,026,000 after buying an additional 88,484 shares in the last quarter. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Essential Properties Realty Trust during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $42,000. Ziegler Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Essential Properties Realty Trust by 5.5% during the 3rd quarter. Ziegler Capital Management LLC now owns 76,337 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,485,000 after acquiring an additional 3,971 shares during the last quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund lifted its position in shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust by 7.1% in the 3rd quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 101,566 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,975,000 after purchasing an additional 6,772 shares during the period. Finally, Foundry Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust by 23.9% in the 3rd quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 16,410 shares of the company’s stock worth $319,000 after purchasing an additional 3,170 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.19% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on EPRT. Truist Financial dropped their price target on shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust from $28.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Friday, November 11th. Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust from $21.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 8th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust to $22.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. Evercore ISI reduced their target price on shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust from $26.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 27th. Finally, Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, December 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Essential Properties Realty Trust has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $24.94.

EPRT opened at $24.46 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $3.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.96, a PEG ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 1.28. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $23.20 and a 200 day moving average of $22.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 7.58 and a current ratio of 7.58. Essential Properties Realty Trust, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $18.88 and a fifty-two week high of $27.43.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 13th. Investors of record on Friday, December 30th were given a dividend of $0.275 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 29th. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.50%. This is a positive change from Essential Properties Realty Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. Essential Properties Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 112.25%.

Essential Properties Realty Trust, Inc, a real estate company, acquires, owns, and manages single-tenant properties in the United States. The company leases its properties to middle-market companies, such as restaurants, car washes, automotive services, medical and dental services, convenience stores, equipment rental, entertainment, early childhood education, grocery, and health and fitness on a long-term basis.

