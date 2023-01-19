Van ECK Associates Corp Sells 7,113 Shares of Apple Hospitality REIT, Inc. (NYSE:APLE)

Van ECK Associates Corp decreased its position in Apple Hospitality REIT, Inc. (NYSE:APLE – Get Rating) by 36.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 12,402 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 7,113 shares during the quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp’s holdings in Apple Hospitality REIT were worth $174,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Raymond James & Associates grew its holdings in shares of Apple Hospitality REIT by 11.8% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 99,450 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,787,000 after purchasing an additional 10,534 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in shares of Apple Hospitality REIT by 67.6% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 7,542 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $137,000 after purchasing an additional 3,043 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Apple Hospitality REIT during the 1st quarter valued at $366,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Apple Hospitality REIT during the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Apple Hospitality REIT by 55.0% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 113,977 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,048,000 after purchasing an additional 40,438 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.39% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Apple Hospitality REIT in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Apple Hospitality REIT has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $19.50.

Insider Activity

Apple Hospitality REIT Stock Down 1.8 %

In other news, Chairman Glade M. Knight acquired 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 10th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $16.29 per share, with a total value of $81,450.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chairman now owns 498,093 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,113,934.97. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Insiders own 6.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Apple Hospitality REIT stock opened at $16.47 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 0.96. Apple Hospitality REIT, Inc. has a 52-week low of $13.79 and a 52-week high of $18.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.87, a P/E/G ratio of 0.37 and a beta of 1.14. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $16.30 and its 200-day moving average price is $16.01.

Apple Hospitality REIT Cuts Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 30th were paid a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.83%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 29th. Apple Hospitality REIT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 139.13%.

Apple Hospitality REIT Company Profile

Apple Hospitality REIT, Inc (NYSE: APLE) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust (REIT) that owns one of the largest and most diverse portfolios of upscale, rooms-focused hotels in the United States. Apple Hospitality's portfolio consists of 235 hotels with more than 30,000 guest rooms located in 87 markets throughout 34 states.

