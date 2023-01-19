Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA) Shares Sold by North Star Investment Management Corp.

North Star Investment Management Corp. trimmed its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Get Rating) by 7.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 13,410 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,047 shares during the period. North Star Investment Management Corp.’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $488,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Intelligent Financial Strategies acquired a new position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Heritage Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Steward Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 1,595.5% in the 2nd quarter. Steward Financial Group LLC now owns 746 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 702 shares during the period. Piscataqua Savings Bank boosted its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 1,150.0% in the 2nd quarter. Piscataqua Savings Bank now owns 850 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 782 shares during the period. Finally, Wolff Wiese Magana LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 240.3% in the 3rd quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 878 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 620 shares during the period.

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:VEA opened at $44.95 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $42.77 and a two-hundred day moving average of $40.91. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a 12-month low of $35.42 and a 12-month high of $50.92.

