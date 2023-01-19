Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV) Shares Purchased by North Star Investment Management Corp.

North Star Investment Management Corp. increased its position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV – Get Rating) by 31.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,463 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 596 shares during the period. North Star Investment Management Corp.’s holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF were worth $181,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. ACG Wealth acquired a new position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at $25,000. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF during the third quarter worth about $32,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF during the first quarter worth about $37,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF during the second quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, Accel Wealth Management boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 319.5% during the second quarter. Accel Wealth Management now owns 625 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 476 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF alerts:

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA BIV opened at $77.27 on Thursday. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $71.40 and a 52-week high of $86.26. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $75.35 and a 200 day moving average price of $75.76.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with an intermediate-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BIV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.