Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO) Holdings Decreased by Townsend Asset Management Corp NC ADV

Townsend Asset Management Corp NC ADV reduced its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO – Get Rating) by 10.0% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 2,109 shares of the company’s stock after selling 235 shares during the period. Townsend Asset Management Corp NC ADV’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF were worth $397,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Roundview Capital LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 10.4% during the first quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 20,801 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,947,000 after acquiring an additional 1,951 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 2.9% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 155,002 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,866,000 after acquiring an additional 4,356 shares during the period. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 14.1% during the first quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,173 shares of the company’s stock worth $279,000 after acquiring an additional 145 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd grew its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 108.0% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 705 shares of the company’s stock worth $168,000 after acquiring an additional 366 shares during the period. Finally, Merit Financial Group LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 156.1% during the first quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 3,360 shares of the company’s stock worth $799,000 after acquiring an additional 2,048 shares during the period.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Stock Down 1.5 %

NYSEARCA:VO opened at $211.57 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $209.48 and its 200 day moving average price is $206.74. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a 52-week low of $182.88 and a 52-week high of $243.97.

About Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

