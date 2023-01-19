Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV) Shares Purchased by OneAscent Financial Services LLC

OneAscent Financial Services LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV – Get Rating) by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,575 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 137 shares during the quarter. OneAscent Financial Services LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF were worth $492,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Truvestments Capital LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at about $33,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 56.8% in the second quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 163 shares during the last quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF during the third quarter worth about $34,000. Horizons Wealth Management purchased a new stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF during the second quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 61.3% during the third quarter. High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC now owns 500 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares during the period.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:BSV opened at $76.33 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $75.52 and its two-hundred day moving average is $75.73. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $74.03 and a 1 year high of $80.36.

About Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 1-5 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

