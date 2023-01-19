Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR) Shares Sold by US Bancorp DE

US Bancorp DE lowered its stake in shares of Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR – Get Rating) by 5.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 25,727 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,587 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in Ventas were worth $1,032,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of VTR. Capital Analysts LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ventas during the second quarter worth about $30,000. Private Trust Co. NA purchased a new stake in Ventas during the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,000. EdgeRock Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Ventas during the 3rd quarter valued at about $32,000. CX Institutional purchased a new stake in Ventas during the 2nd quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, Charter Oak Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Ventas during the 2nd quarter valued at about $40,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.28% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Ventas from $46.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 9th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on shares of Ventas from $63.00 to $48.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. StockNews.com cut shares of Ventas from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, December 17th. Mizuho dropped their price target on shares of Ventas from $61.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Friday, December 2nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut shares of Ventas from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, October 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Ventas has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $57.85.

Ventas Price Performance

Ventas Announces Dividend

Ventas stock opened at $48.81 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $19.51 billion, a PE ratio of -443.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.91 and a beta of 1.15. Ventas, Inc. has a 52-week low of $35.33 and a 52-week high of $64.02. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17. The company’s 50 day moving average is $45.84 and its two-hundred day moving average is $45.89.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 19th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 30th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.69%. Ventas’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -1,636.36%.

About Ventas

Ventas, Inc engages in the acquisition and ownership of seniors housing and healthcare properties. The company invests in seniors housing and healthcare properties through acquisitions and leases its properties to unaffiliated tenants or operates them through independent third-party managers. It operates through the following segments: Triple-Net Leased Properties, Senior Living Operations, and Office Operations.

