Victory Capital Management Inc. Decreases Position in American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP)

Victory Capital Management Inc. lessened its holdings in American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP – Get Rating) by 2.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 951,262 shares of the company’s stock after selling 19,239 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned 0.19% of American Electric Power worth $82,237,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AEP. TFO TDC LLC purchased a new position in shares of American Electric Power in the second quarter valued at about $25,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of American Electric Power in the first quarter valued at about $27,000. EdgeRock Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of American Electric Power in the third quarter valued at about $27,000. Hallmark Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of American Electric Power in the second quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Evoke Wealth LLC increased its position in shares of American Electric Power by 508.3% in the second quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 365 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 305 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.33% of the company’s stock.

Get American Electric Power alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

AEP has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Cfra decreased their price objective on shares of American Electric Power from $105.00 to $93.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of American Electric Power from $96.00 to $108.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of American Electric Power from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 16th. Bank of America cut shares of American Electric Power from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $101.00 to $98.00 in a research report on Monday, December 19th. Finally, Mizuho reduced their price target on shares of American Electric Power from $104.00 to $101.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 16th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $101.82.

American Electric Power Trading Down 2.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ AEP opened at $92.45 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $94.74 and its 200-day moving average price is $94.27. The company has a market cap of $47.51 billion, a PE ratio of 19.14, a P/E/G ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 0.42. American Electric Power Company, Inc. has a 52-week low of $80.30 and a 52-week high of $105.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.79.

American Electric Power (NASDAQ:AEP – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The company reported $1.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $5.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.75 billion. American Electric Power had a net margin of 13.08% and a return on equity of 10.73%. The business’s revenue was up 19.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.43 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that American Electric Power Company, Inc. will post 5.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

American Electric Power Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 9th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 10th were paid a $0.83 dividend. This represents a $3.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.59%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 9th. This is an increase from American Electric Power’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.78. American Electric Power’s dividend payout ratio is currently 68.74%.

About American Electric Power

(Get Rating)

American Electric Power Co, Inc engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity. It operates through the following segments: Vertically Integrated Utilities, Transmission and Distribution Utilities, AEP Transmission Holdco, and Generation and Marketing. The Vertically Integrated Utilities segment covers the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity for sale to retail and wholesale customers.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for American Electric Power Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Electric Power and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.