Victory Capital Management Inc. Decreases Stock Holdings in Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR)

Victory Capital Management Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR – Get Rating) by 1.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 713,311 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 8,429 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned about 0.25% of Digital Realty Trust worth $70,746,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Czech National Bank purchased a new position in Digital Realty Trust in the third quarter worth about $3,311,000. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 104.8% during the 2nd quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 5,843 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $758,000 after acquiring an additional 2,990 shares during the last quarter. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 33.6% during the 2nd quarter. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC now owns 3,670 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $476,000 after acquiring an additional 922 shares during the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 7,047 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $915,000 after acquiring an additional 98 shares during the period. Finally, Stephens Inc. AR increased its stake in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 8.4% in the 2nd quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 32,013 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,156,000 after purchasing an additional 2,491 shares in the last quarter. 95.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have issued reports on DLR. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Digital Realty Trust from $141.00 to $107.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $88.00 to $81.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, December 19th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $151.00 to $122.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 6th. BNP Paribas initiated coverage on shares of Digital Realty Trust in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $128.00 price objective for the company. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Digital Realty Trust in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $131.73.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Digital Realty Trust Stock Down 1.3 %

In related news, Director Jean F. H. P. Mandeville sold 1,000 shares of Digital Realty Trust stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.01, for a total value of $111,010.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 11,676 shares in the company, valued at $1,296,152.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Corporate insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DLR opened at $105.44 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $105.83 and its 200-day simple moving average is $111.57. Digital Realty Trust, Inc. has a 1 year low of $85.76 and a 1 year high of $158.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.64 and a quick ratio of 0.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 0.48.

Digital Realty Trust Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 13th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 15th were given a dividend of $1.22 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 14th. This represents a $4.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.63%. Digital Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 100.21%.

Digital Realty Trust Company Profile

Digital Realty Trust, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust, which engages in the provision of data center, colocation and interconnection solutions. It serves the following industries: artificial intelligence (AI), networks, cloud, digital media, mobile, financial services, healthcare, and gaming.

