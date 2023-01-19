Victory Capital Management Inc. Has $207.93 Million Position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU)

Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU – Get Rating) by 25.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,687,386 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 943,095 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned 0.74% of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF worth $207,932,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Chilton Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF in the second quarter valued at about $26,000. ACG Wealth acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF in the second quarter valued at about $31,000. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF in the second quarter valued at about $31,000. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF in the first quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, Ronald Blue Trust Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF in the second quarter valued at about $48,000.

VEU stock opened at $53.69 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $51.20 and its 200 day simple moving average is $49.34. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF has a 52 week low of $43.06 and a 52 week high of $61.87.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the FTSE All-World ex US Index (the Index). The Index includes approximately 2,200 stocks of companies in 46 countries, from both developed and emerging markets worldwide.

