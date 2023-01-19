Victory Capital Management Inc. Has $74.20 Million Stock Holdings in IAA, Inc. (NYSE:IAA)

Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of IAA, Inc. (NYSE:IAA – Get Rating) by 75.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,329,527 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,000,763 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in IAA were worth $74,196,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of IAA. Royce & Associates LP raised its holdings in shares of IAA by 457.8% during the second quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 1,485,737 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,688,000 after acquiring an additional 1,219,397 shares in the last quarter. London Co. of Virginia acquired a new stake in shares of IAA during the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,972,000. Reinhart Partners Inc. bought a new stake in shares of IAA in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $25,552,000. Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. increased its holdings in IAA by 747.9% in the second quarter. Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. now owns 799,897 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,213,000 after buying an additional 705,556 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Scout Investments Inc. raised its position in IAA by 502.5% during the second quarter. Scout Investments Inc. now owns 775,988 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,429,000 after acquiring an additional 647,198 shares in the last quarter. 99.77% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

IAA stock opened at $39.93 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.37, a current ratio of 1.67 and a quick ratio of 1.67. IAA, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $31.32 and a fifty-two week high of $47.36. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $38.88 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $36.87. The firm has a market cap of $5.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.57 and a beta of 1.46.

IAA ( NYSE:IAA Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 7th. The company reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.51 by ($0.06). IAA had a return on equity of 76.94% and a net margin of 13.55%. The business had revenue of $497.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $476.61 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.52 EPS. IAA’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that IAA, Inc. will post 2.32 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Northcoast Research downgraded shares of IAA from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of IAA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $55.00 to $40.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 8th. Barrington Research lowered IAA from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 7th. Robert W. Baird cut IAA from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $46.00 to $44.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 5th. Finally, CJS Securities lowered IAA from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $47.20.

IAA, Inc operates a digital marketplace that connects vehicle buyers and sellers. The company's platform facilitates the marketing and sale of total loss, damaged, and low-value vehicles for a range of sellers. It provides buyers with various bidding/buying digital channels, vehicle merchandising, evaluation services and online bidding tools, and replacement part inventory.

