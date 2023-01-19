Victory Capital Management Inc. Sells 26,445 Shares of First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:FR)

Victory Capital Management Inc. cut its position in shares of First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:FR – Get Rating) by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,730,399 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 26,445 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned about 1.31% of First Industrial Realty Trust worth $77,539,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Seven Springs Wealth Group LLC boosted its holdings in First Industrial Realty Trust by 4.6% in the second quarter. Seven Springs Wealth Group LLC now owns 5,686 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $270,000 after acquiring an additional 248 shares in the last quarter. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in First Industrial Realty Trust by 2.9% in the second quarter. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC now owns 8,868 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $421,000 after acquiring an additional 251 shares in the last quarter. Hotaling Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of First Industrial Realty Trust by 0.8% in the second quarter. Hotaling Investment Management LLC now owns 34,930 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,658,000 after purchasing an additional 290 shares during the last quarter. First Hawaiian Bank raised its stake in shares of First Industrial Realty Trust by 4.1% in the second quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 7,695 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $365,000 after purchasing an additional 306 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its stake in shares of First Industrial Realty Trust by 3.0% in the second quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 12,540 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $595,000 after purchasing an additional 366 shares during the last quarter. 98.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get First Industrial Realty Trust alerts:

First Industrial Realty Trust Stock Up 0.2 %

First Industrial Realty Trust stock opened at $51.36 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $6.79 billion, a PE ratio of 17.35 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.06. First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc. has a one year low of $42.91 and a one year high of $65.92. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $49.33 and a 200 day moving average of $49.21.

First Industrial Realty Trust Announces Dividend

Analyst Ratings Changes

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 17th. Shareholders of record on Saturday, December 31st were given a $0.295 dividend. This represents a $1.18 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 29th. First Industrial Realty Trust’s payout ratio is 39.86%.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on FR. Barclays decreased their price target on First Industrial Realty Trust from $71.00 to $63.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded First Industrial Realty Trust from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $53.00 to $56.00 in a research note on Friday, December 16th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on First Industrial Realty Trust in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $61.14.

First Industrial Realty Trust Profile

(Get Rating)

First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc (NYSE: FR) is a leading fully integrated owner, operator, and developer of industrial real estate with a track record of providing industry-leading customer service to multinational corporations and regional customers. Across major markets in the United States, our local market experts manage, lease, buy, (re)develop, and sell bulk and regional distribution centers, light industrial, and other industrial facility types.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for First Industrial Realty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Industrial Realty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.