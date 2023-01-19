Vinci (EPA:DG) Given a €117.00 Price Target at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €117.00 ($127.17) price objective on Vinci (EPA:DG – Get Rating) in a report issued on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on DG. UBS Group set a €122.00 ($132.61) price target on shares of Vinci in a research note on Tuesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €118.00 ($128.26) price target on Vinci in a research note on Tuesday, December 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €124.00 ($134.78) price objective on Vinci in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Barclays set a €111.00 ($120.65) target price on Vinci in a research note on Friday, January 13th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a €110.00 ($119.57) target price on Vinci in a research report on Tuesday, December 13th.

Vinci Trading Up 1.0 %

Shares of DG stock opened at €103.88 ($112.91) on Wednesday. Vinci has a 12 month low of €69.54 ($75.59) and a 12 month high of €88.80 ($96.52). The stock has a 50-day moving average price of €96.45 and a 200 day moving average price of €92.16.

Vinci Company Profile

VINCI SA, together with its subsidiaries, operates in the concessions, energy, and construction segments primarily in France. It Concessions segment operates motorway concessions with a network of 4,419 kilometers in France; 45 airports; 4,437 kilometers of motorways; highways, railways, and 4 stadiums, as well as operates airports in France and in 11 other countries.

