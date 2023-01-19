Vir Biotechnology, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIR) Major Shareholder Endurance (Cayman) Ltd Svf Sells 94,199 Shares

Vir Biotechnology, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIR – Get Rating) major shareholder Endurance (Cayman) Ltd Svf sold 94,199 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.54, for a total value of $2,500,041.46. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 19,788,060 shares in the company, valued at $525,175,112.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Large shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Endurance (Cayman) Ltd Svf also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, January 11th, Endurance (Cayman) Ltd Svf sold 79,065 shares of Vir Biotechnology stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.24, for a total value of $2,074,665.60.

On Monday, January 9th, Endurance (Cayman) Ltd Svf sold 34,801 shares of Vir Biotechnology stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.85, for a total value of $899,605.85.

On Friday, January 6th, Endurance (Cayman) Ltd Svf sold 66,179 shares of Vir Biotechnology stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.13, for a total value of $1,729,257.27.

On Tuesday, January 3rd, Endurance (Cayman) Ltd Svf sold 8,177 shares of Vir Biotechnology stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.58, for a total value of $209,167.66.

On Tuesday, December 27th, Endurance (Cayman) Ltd Svf sold 6,850 shares of Vir Biotechnology stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.59, for a total value of $175,291.50.

On Thursday, December 22nd, Endurance (Cayman) Ltd Svf sold 95,144 shares of Vir Biotechnology stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.07, for a total value of $2,480,404.08.

On Tuesday, December 20th, Endurance (Cayman) Ltd Svf sold 104,026 shares of Vir Biotechnology stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.53, for a total value of $2,655,783.78.

On Monday, December 5th, Endurance (Cayman) Ltd Svf sold 8,831 shares of Vir Biotechnology stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.25, for a total value of $240,644.75.

On Friday, December 2nd, Endurance (Cayman) Ltd Svf sold 88,462 shares of Vir Biotechnology stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.47, for a total value of $2,430,051.14.

On Wednesday, November 30th, Endurance (Cayman) Ltd Svf sold 165,953 shares of Vir Biotechnology stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.85, for a total value of $4,621,791.05.

Vir Biotechnology Stock Performance

VIR opened at $26.19 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $3.49 billion, a PE ratio of 3.12 and a beta of 0.15. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $26.29 and a 200-day moving average of $25.07. Vir Biotechnology, Inc. has a 52-week low of $18.05 and a 52-week high of $36.24.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Vir Biotechnology ( NASDAQ:VIR Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $1.29. The company had revenue of $374.56 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $153.79 million. On average, research analysts predict that Vir Biotechnology, Inc. will post 4.61 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages have commented on VIR. SVB Leerink boosted their target price on Vir Biotechnology from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Vir Biotechnology from $15.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 4th. TheStreet upgraded Vir Biotechnology from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Monday, October 10th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC decreased their price target on Vir Biotechnology from $35.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $52.50.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Vir Biotechnology

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Vir Biotechnology by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC now owns 25,343 shares of the company’s stock worth $641,000 after purchasing an additional 416 shares during the last quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System acquired a new position in shares of Vir Biotechnology during the 4th quarter worth about $791,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its position in shares of Vir Biotechnology by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 48,661 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,232,000 after purchasing an additional 1,480 shares during the last quarter. Arthur M. Cohen & Associates LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vir Biotechnology during the 4th quarter worth about $232,000. Finally, Wedge Capital Management L L P NC acquired a new position in shares of Vir Biotechnology during the 4th quarter worth about $233,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.97% of the company’s stock.

Vir Biotechnology Company Profile

Vir Biotechnology, Inc, a commercial-stage immunology company, develops therapeutic products to treat and prevent serious infectious diseases. It develops Sotrovimab (VIR-7832), a SARS-CoV-2-neutralizing mAbs to treat and prevent COVID-19 infection under the Xevudy brand; VIR-2218 and VIR-3434 for the treatment of hepatitis B virus; VIR-2482 for the prevention of influenza A virus; and VIR-1111 for the prevention of human immunodeficiency virus.

