Visa (NYSE:V) Price Target Increased to $260.00 by Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group

Visa (NYSE:V – Get Rating) had its price target lifted by Jefferies Financial Group from $225.00 to $260.00 in a research note published on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other research firms also recently commented on V. Raymond James decreased their price target on shares of Visa from $262.00 to $261.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 18th. UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of Visa from $290.00 to $287.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 15th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on shares of Visa from $257.00 to $241.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Visa from $235.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, Oppenheimer reduced their price objective on shares of Visa from $216.00 to $210.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $252.85.

Shares of V opened at $219.46 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $413.35 billion, a PE ratio of 31.40, a PEG ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 0.95. The company’s 50-day moving average is $211.10 and its 200-day moving average is $203.91. Visa has a fifty-two week low of $174.60 and a fifty-two week high of $235.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 1.45.

Visa ( NYSE:V Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The credit-card processor reported $1.93 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.86 by $0.07. Visa had a net margin of 51.03% and a return on equity of 48.56%. The business had revenue of $7.79 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.55 billion. Equities analysts forecast that Visa will post 8.28 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 16th were paid a $0.395 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 15th. This represents a $1.58 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.72%. Visa’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.75%.

Visa announced that its board has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Tuesday, October 25th that authorizes the company to repurchase $12.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the credit-card processor to buy up to 3.1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are generally a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

In other news, President Ryan Mcinerney sold 58,197 shares of Visa stock in a transaction on Monday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.47, for a total value of $3,635,566.59. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Visa news, insider Rajat Taneja sold 25,627 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $216.67, for a total transaction of $5,552,602.09. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 232,112 shares in the company, valued at approximately $50,291,707.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, President Ryan Mcinerney sold 58,197 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.47, for a total transaction of $3,635,566.59. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.21% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in V. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Visa in the 3rd quarter worth $26,000. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates purchased a new position in shares of Visa in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Cowa LLC purchased a new position in shares of Visa in the 3rd quarter worth about $29,000. JDM Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Visa in the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Aurora Private Wealth Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Visa by 7,648.7% in the 2nd quarter. Aurora Private Wealth Inc. now owns 79,502 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 78,476 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.87% of the company’s stock.

Visa, Inc engages in the provision of digital payment services. It also facilitates global commerce through the transfer of value and information among a global network of consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It offers debit cards, credit cards, prepaid products, commercial payment solutions, and global automated teller machines (ATMs).

