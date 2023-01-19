VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW) Receives $138.42 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW – Get Rating) has been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the twenty-one analysts that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $137.00.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of VMware to $131.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. StockNews.com cut shares of VMware from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 24th. Finally, Mizuho lowered their target price on shares of VMware from $138.00 to $135.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP Jean Pierre Brulard sold 6,651 shares of VMware stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.01, for a total transaction of $804,837.51. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 69,563 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,417,818.63. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, EVP Jean Pierre Brulard sold 6,651 shares of VMware stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.01, for a total transaction of $804,837.51. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 69,563 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,417,818.63. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Zane Rowe sold 17,860 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.02, for a total transaction of $2,143,557.20. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 160,981 shares in the company, valued at $19,320,939.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 40.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On VMware

VMware Stock Performance

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Accurate Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of VMware during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in VMware in the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in VMware in the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Zions Bancorporation N.A. increased its stake in VMware by 140.2% in the 1st quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 233 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 136 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its stake in VMware by 75.8% in the 2nd quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 262 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 113 shares during the last quarter. 45.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:VMW opened at $124.46 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $120.58 and its 200-day moving average is $116.06. VMware has a 52-week low of $91.53 and a 52-week high of $136.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.02, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 0.70. The company has a market cap of $52.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.49, a PEG ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.68.

VMware (NYSE:VMW – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 22nd. The virtualization software provider reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.02 by ($0.24). The company had revenue of $3.21 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.37 billion. VMware had a negative return on equity of 1,930.43% and a net margin of 10.68%. Equities research analysts anticipate that VMware will post 3.95 earnings per share for the current year.

About VMware

VMware, Inc provides software solutions in the areas of modern applications, cloud management and infrastructure, networking, security, and digital workspaces in the United States and internationally. It offers VMware multi-cloud solutions, including VMware vSphere, a data center infrastructure that provides the fundamental compute layer; vSAN and VxRail, which offers holistic data storage and protection options to applications running on vSphere; and vRealize Cloud Management solutions that manages hybrid and multi-cloud environments running in virtual machines and containers, as well as VMware Cloud Foundation, a cloud platform that combines its vSphere, vSAN, and NSX with vRealize Cloud Management into an integrated stack and delivers enterprise-ready cloud infrastructure for private and public clouds.

Featured Stories

