Voya Financial, Inc. (NYSE:VOYA) Shares Purchased by Park Avenue Securities LLC

Park Avenue Securities LLC increased its stake in shares of Voya Financial, Inc. (NYSE:VOYA – Get Rating) by 45.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,674 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,569 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC’s holdings in Voya Financial were worth $888,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of VOYA. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. purchased a new stake in Voya Financial during the 1st quarter valued at about $36,000. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Voya Financial during the 2nd quarter valued at about $36,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new stake in Voya Financial during the 2nd quarter valued at about $55,000. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Voya Financial by 22.1% during the 1st quarter. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. now owns 940 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $62,000 after acquiring an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Voya Financial by 47.8% during the 2nd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,116 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $66,000 after acquiring an additional 361 shares in the last quarter.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Voya Financial news, insider Nancy Ferrara sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.00, for a total transaction of $680,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 9,878 shares in the company, valued at approximately $671,704. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, insider Nancy Ferrara sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.00, for a total value of $680,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 9,878 shares in the company, valued at approximately $671,704. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Michael Robert Katz sold 1,472 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.18, for a total transaction of $97,416.96. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 13,520 shares in the company, valued at $894,753.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 19,814 shares of company stock worth $1,302,045 in the last ninety days. 1.44% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Voya Financial Stock Performance

Several analysts recently issued reports on VOYA shares. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Voya Financial to $74.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. TheStreet raised shares of Voya Financial from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, October 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Voya Financial from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the company from $75.00 to $77.00 in a research note on Friday, January 6th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Voya Financial from $78.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Voya Financial from $83.00 to $82.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $80.42.

Shares of VOYA stock opened at $66.78 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $63.72 and its 200-day moving average price is $62.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a current ratio of 0.30. Voya Financial, Inc. has a one year low of $56.20 and a one year high of $73.59. The firm has a market cap of $6.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.15, a P/E/G ratio of 3.29 and a beta of 1.15.

Voya Financial (NYSE:VOYA – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The asset manager reported $2.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.25 by $1.05. The company had revenue of $356.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $231.91 million. Voya Financial had a net margin of 11.73% and a return on equity of 11.30%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Voya Financial, Inc. will post 6.81 EPS for the current year.

Voya Financial Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 28th were issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 25th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.20%. Voya Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 13.36%.

Voya Financial Company Profile

Voya Financial, Inc is a retirement, investment, and insurance company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Retirement, Investment Management, and Employee Benefits. The Retirement segment offers tax-deferred, employer-sponsored retirement savings plans and administrative services.

