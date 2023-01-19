W. P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC) Shares Acquired by Daiwa Securities Group Inc.

Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of W. P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC – Get Rating) by 6.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 69,446 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,079 shares during the quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc.’s holdings in W. P. Carey were worth $4,847,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Better Money Decisions LLC acquired a new stake in shares of W. P. Carey during the second quarter worth $25,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new position in shares of W. P. Carey in the 1st quarter worth $26,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of W. P. Carey in the 1st quarter worth $26,000. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. purchased a new position in shares of W. P. Carey in the 3rd quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Avondale Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of W. P. Carey in the 3rd quarter worth $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.73% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. JMP Securities cut their price objective on W. P. Carey from $93.00 to $86.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 24th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on W. P. Carey in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Capital One Financial restated an “overweight” rating on shares of W. P. Carey in a research note on Monday, December 5th. Evercore ISI lowered their target price on W. P. Carey from $90.00 to $87.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 27th. Finally, Raymond James raised their target price on W. P. Carey from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, December 19th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $88.00.

NYSE:WPC opened at $82.33 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $17.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 13.19 and a beta of 0.73. W. P. Carey Inc. has a one year low of $67.76 and a one year high of $89.63. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $79.86 and a 200 day simple moving average of $80.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.18 and a current ratio of 0.18.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 13th. Investors of record on Friday, December 30th were paid a $1.065 dividend. This represents a $4.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.17%. This is an increase from W. P. Carey’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.06. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 29th. W. P. Carey’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 169.05%.

About W. P. Carey

W. P. Carey ranks among the largest net lease REITs with an enterprise value of approximately $18 billion and a diversified portfolio of operationally-critical commercial real estate that includes 1,215 net lease properties covering approximately 142 million square feet as of September 30, 2020. For nearly five decades, the company has invested in high-quality single-tenant industrial, warehouse, office, retail and self-storage properties subject to long-term net leases with built-in rent escalators.

