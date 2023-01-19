W. R. Berkley Co. (NYSE:WRB) Shares Acquired by Park Avenue Securities LLC

Park Avenue Securities LLC lifted its stake in shares of W. R. Berkley Co. (NYSE:WRB – Get Rating) by 59.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 15,566 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,782 shares during the quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC’s holdings in W. R. Berkley were worth $1,005,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Mitchell & Pahl Private Wealth LLC grew its position in W. R. Berkley by 2.8% in the third quarter. Mitchell & Pahl Private Wealth LLC now owns 13,042 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $842,000 after buying an additional 355 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in W. R. Berkley by 4.5% in the 3rd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 128,537 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $8,301,000 after purchasing an additional 5,587 shares during the period. Leuthold Group LLC acquired a new position in W. R. Berkley in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $2,931,000. James Investment Research Inc. acquired a new position in W. R. Berkley in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its stake in W. R. Berkley by 1,661.1% in the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 372,838 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $24,078,000 after purchasing an additional 351,667 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.66% of the company’s stock.

W. R. Berkley Stock Performance

Shares of WRB opened at $71.00 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $18.85 billion, a PE ratio of 15.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 0.64. W. R. Berkley Co. has a one year low of $53.34 and a one year high of $76.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.37 and a quick ratio of 0.37. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $73.20 and its 200 day moving average price is $69.12.

W. R. Berkley Cuts Dividend

W. R. Berkley ( NYSE:WRB Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, October 24th. The insurance provider reported $1.01 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.19. W. R. Berkley had a net margin of 12.05% and a return on equity of 17.98%. The firm had revenue of $2.44 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.44 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.88 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 17.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that W. R. Berkley Co. will post 4.31 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a special dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 12th. W. R. Berkley’s payout ratio is 8.62%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms recently commented on WRB. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of W. R. Berkley to $84.00 in a research note on Friday, November 4th. StockNews.com lowered shares of W. R. Berkley from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 19th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of W. R. Berkley from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of W. R. Berkley from $75.00 to $81.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 25th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of W. R. Berkley from $83.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $78.87.

W. R. Berkley Profile

W.R. Berkley Corp. is an insurance holding company, which engages in the property casualty insurance business. It operates through the following segments: Insurance and Reinsurance & Monoline Excess. The Insurance segment includes excess and surplus lines, admitted lines, and specialty personal lines throughout the United States, as well as insurance businesses in the United Kingdom, Continental Europe, South America, Canada, Mexico, Scandinavia, Asia, and Australia.

