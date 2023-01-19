Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) Shares Bought by Daiwa Securities Group Inc.

Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM – Get Rating) by 15.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 41,589 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,557 shares during the quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc.’s holdings in Waste Management were worth $6,663,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in Waste Management by 9.1% in the 3rd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 254,407 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $40,759,000 after acquiring an additional 21,213 shares during the last quarter. Wall Street Access Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Waste Management in the second quarter valued at approximately $296,000. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund lifted its position in Waste Management by 66.0% during the second quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 18,266 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,794,000 after buying an additional 7,262 shares in the last quarter. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC boosted its stake in Waste Management by 3.6% during the third quarter. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC now owns 3,133 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $502,000 after buying an additional 109 shares during the last quarter. Finally, RMB Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Waste Management by 9.1% in the 2nd quarter. RMB Capital Management LLC now owns 3,865 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $591,000 after buying an additional 323 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.48% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Citigroup began coverage on Waste Management in a report on Friday, January 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $183.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Waste Management from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $170.00 to $191.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 25th. Stifel Nicolaus cut shares of Waste Management from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $185.00 to $171.00 in a research note on Monday, December 19th. UBS Group lowered shares of Waste Management from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $190.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. Finally, Raymond James lowered their price objective on Waste Management from $173.00 to $170.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 25th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $171.36.

Insider Buying and Selling

Waste Management Stock Down 2.2 %

In other news, Director John C. Pope sold 218 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.76, for a total value of $33,737.68. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 55,809 shares in the company, valued at $8,637,000.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . 0.18% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE WM opened at $150.90 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.97. The business’s 50 day moving average is $160.53 and its two-hundred day moving average is $162.34. Waste Management, Inc. has a 52-week low of $138.58 and a 52-week high of $175.98. The firm has a market cap of $61.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.05, a PEG ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 0.73.

Waste Management (NYSE:WM – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 26th. The business services provider reported $1.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.50 by $0.06. Waste Management had a return on equity of 32.48% and a net margin of 11.55%. The firm had revenue of $5.08 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.06 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.26 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Waste Management, Inc. will post 5.7 EPS for the current year.

Waste Management Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 2nd were paid a $0.65 dividend. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 1st. Waste Management’s payout ratio is 48.33%.

Waste Management announced that its board has authorized a share buyback program on Thursday, December 8th that permits the company to buyback $1.50 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the business services provider to purchase up to 2.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Waste Management Profile

(Get Rating)

Waste Management, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides waste management environmental services to residential, commercial, industrial, and municipal customers in North America. It offers collection services, including picking up and transporting waste and recyclable materials from where it was generated to a transfer station, material recovery facility (MRF), or disposal site; and owns, develops, and operates landfill gas-to-energy facilities in the United States, as well as owns and operates transfer stations.

See Also

