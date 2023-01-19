Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL) Shares Bought by DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its holdings in shares of Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL – Get Rating) by 3.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 327,793 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 11,336 shares during the quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale’s holdings in Welltower were worth $20,662,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WELL. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Welltower by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 31,161,238 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,566,128,000 after purchasing an additional 988,063 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc grew its position in shares of Welltower by 9.7% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 6,079,972 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $500,686,000 after buying an additional 535,873 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Welltower by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 4,615,158 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $380,058,000 after buying an additional 82,215 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its position in shares of Welltower by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 4,397,316 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $362,119,000 after buying an additional 125,314 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Welltower by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,245,096 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $408,124,000 after buying an additional 134,847 shares during the last quarter. 95.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms recently commented on WELL. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on shares of Welltower from $83.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 4th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of Welltower from $96.00 to $79.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 6th. Raymond James raised shares of Welltower from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $72.00 to $82.00 in a research report on Monday, January 9th. KeyCorp lowered their price objective on shares of Welltower from $95.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 10th. Finally, Evercore ISI downgraded shares of Welltower from an “outperform” rating to an “in-line” rating and set a $72.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday, November 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $82.56.

NYSE:WELL opened at $71.65 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 2.11, a quick ratio of 2.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $67.99 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $71.12. Welltower Inc. has a twelve month low of $56.50 and a twelve month high of $99.43. The company has a market capitalization of $33.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 155.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.11 and a beta of 1.02.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 18th were issued a dividend of $0.61 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 17th. This represents a $2.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.41%. Welltower’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 530.45%.

Welltower Inc (NYSE:WELL), an S&P 500 company headquartered in Toledo, Ohio, is driving the transformation of health care infrastructure. The Company invests with leading seniors housing operators, post-acute providers and health systems to fund the real estate infrastructure needed to scale innovative care delivery models and improve people's wellness and overall health care experience.

