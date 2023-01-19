West Fraser Timber Co. Ltd. (NYSE:WFG) Holdings Lifted by Great West Life Assurance Co. Can

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its holdings in shares of West Fraser Timber Co. Ltd. (NYSE:WFG – Get Rating) by 5.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 197,796 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 10,026 shares during the quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can owned 0.24% of West Fraser Timber worth $14,332,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its holdings in shares of West Fraser Timber by 9.3% during the second quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 140,395 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,451,000 after buying an additional 11,969 shares in the last quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board boosted its position in West Fraser Timber by 55.6% during the second quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board now owns 20,065 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,540,000 after purchasing an additional 7,172 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its position in West Fraser Timber by 37.1% during the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 57,473 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,410,000 after purchasing an additional 15,567 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG boosted its position in West Fraser Timber by 51.7% during the second quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 217,106 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,659,000 after purchasing an additional 73,994 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its position in West Fraser Timber by 31.8% during the second quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 24,261 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,858,000 after purchasing an additional 5,853 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 45.74% of the company’s stock.

West Fraser Timber Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:WFG opened at $72.86 on Thursday. West Fraser Timber Co. Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $68.75 and a fifty-two week high of $102.96. The business has a 50-day moving average of $76.37 and a two-hundred day moving average of $80.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 3.36 and a quick ratio of 2.21.

West Fraser Timber Dividend Announcement

West Fraser Timber ( NYSE:WFG Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The company reported $2.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.05 by $0.45. West Fraser Timber had a return on equity of 30.16% and a net margin of 23.73%. The company had revenue of $2.09 billion during the quarter. On average, equities research analysts predict that West Fraser Timber Co. Ltd. will post 21.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 30th were paid a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 29th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.65%. West Fraser Timber’s payout ratio is presently 5.11%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms recently issued reports on WFG. CIBC cut West Fraser Timber from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, October 3rd. Raymond James cut West Fraser Timber from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 24th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group began coverage on West Fraser Timber in a research report on Tuesday, November 22nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $100.00 price target for the company.

West Fraser Timber Company Profile

West Fraser Timber Co Ltd., a diversified wood products company, engages in manufacturing, selling, marketing, and distributing lumber, engineered wood products, pulp, newsprint, wood chips, and other residuals and renewable energy. It offers spruce-pine-fir and southern yellow pine lumber, treated wood products, medium density fiberboard panels and plywood, oriented strand board, and laminated veneer lumber wood products.

