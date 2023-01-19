West Fraser Timber (NYSE:WFG) Sees Strong Trading Volume

West Fraser Timber Co. Ltd. (NYSE:WFG – Get Rating) saw an uptick in trading volume on Tuesday . 3,741 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 96% from the previous session’s volume of 85,685 shares.The stock last traded at $72.59 and had previously closed at $73.63.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on WFG. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on West Fraser Timber in a research report on Tuesday, November 22nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $100.00 price objective on the stock. Raymond James downgraded West Fraser Timber from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 24th. Finally, CIBC downgraded West Fraser Timber from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, October 3rd.

West Fraser Timber Price Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of $5.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a 50 day moving average of $76.37 and a 200 day moving average of $80.77. The company has a quick ratio of 2.21, a current ratio of 3.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

West Fraser Timber Announces Dividend

West Fraser Timber ( NYSE:WFG Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The company reported $2.50 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.05 by $0.45. The firm had revenue of $2.09 billion during the quarter. West Fraser Timber had a return on equity of 30.16% and a net margin of 23.73%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that West Fraser Timber Co. Ltd. will post 21.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 30th were paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 29th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.65%. West Fraser Timber’s dividend payout ratio is presently 5.11%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On West Fraser Timber

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in West Fraser Timber during the second quarter worth about $49,000. Accurate Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in West Fraser Timber during the fourth quarter worth about $75,000. Pacifica Partners Inc. grew its stake in shares of West Fraser Timber by 25.7% in the second quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 1,466 shares of the company’s stock valued at $111,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of West Fraser Timber in the second quarter valued at about $114,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of West Fraser Timber in the third quarter valued at about $159,000. 45.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

West Fraser Timber Company Profile

West Fraser Timber Co Ltd., a diversified wood products company, engages in manufacturing, selling, marketing, and distributing lumber, engineered wood products, pulp, newsprint, wood chips, and other residuals and renewable energy. It offers spruce-pine-fir and southern yellow pine lumber, treated wood products, medium density fiberboard panels and plywood, oriented strand board, and laminated veneer lumber wood products.

Further Reading

