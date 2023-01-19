West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. (NYSE:WST) Shares Sold by Atria Investments LLC

Atria Investments LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. (NYSE:WST – Get Rating) by 13.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 6,018 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 913 shares during the period. Atria Investments LLC’s holdings in West Pharmaceutical Services were worth $1,481,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of WST. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its holdings in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services by 4.4% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 4,864 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,998,000 after purchasing an additional 207 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc. increased its holdings in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services by 54.4% in the 1st quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 849 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $349,000 after acquiring an additional 299 shares during the period. National Pension Service increased its holdings in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. National Pension Service now owns 103,190 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $42,381,000 after acquiring an additional 394 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,716,312 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $3,579,876,000 after acquiring an additional 82,459 shares during the period. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services by 152.8% in the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 4,262 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,751,000 after acquiring an additional 2,576 shares during the period. 91.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

West Pharmaceutical Services Stock Performance

NYSE:WST opened at $254.51 on Thursday. West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. has a twelve month low of $206.19 and a twelve month high of $424.00. The company has a current ratio of 3.80, a quick ratio of 2.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The company has a 50-day moving average of $237.44 and a 200-day moving average of $268.20. The firm has a market cap of $18.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 1.12.

West Pharmaceutical Services Dividend Announcement

West Pharmaceutical Services ( NYSE:WST Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.03 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.12 by ($0.09). West Pharmaceutical Services had a return on equity of 28.15% and a net margin of 21.68%. The firm had revenue of $686.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $730.64 million. Analysts forecast that West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. will post 8.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 25th will be issued a $0.19 dividend. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.30%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 24th. West Pharmaceutical Services’s payout ratio is 9.17%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

WST has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of West Pharmaceutical Services in a report on Wednesday, November 30th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $250.00 price objective on the stock. Bank of America cut shares of West Pharmaceutical Services from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $385.00 to $250.00 in a research note on Friday, October 28th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of West Pharmaceutical Services in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. KeyCorp lowered their target price on shares of West Pharmaceutical Services from $350.00 to $315.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 2nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on shares of West Pharmaceutical Services in a research note on Tuesday, December 13th. They set a “hold” rating and a $250.00 target price on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $266.25.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other West Pharmaceutical Services news, CEO Eric Mark Green sold 44,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $238.99, for a total value of $10,515,560.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 114,922 shares in the company, valued at $27,465,208.78. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

About West Pharmaceutical Services

West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc manufactures and markets pharmaceuticals, biologics, vaccines and consumer healthcare products. It operates through the following business segments: Proprietary Products and Contract-Manufactured Products. The Proprietary Products segment offers proprietary packaging, containment and drug delivery products, along with analytical lab services, to biologic, generic and pharmaceutical drug customers.

Further Reading

