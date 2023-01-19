WestRock (NYSE:WRK) Shares Sold by Los Angeles Capital Management LLC

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lowered its stake in WestRock (NYSE:WRK – Get Rating) by 38.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 249,790 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 158,735 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.10% of WestRock worth $7,716,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Corient Capital Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of WestRock by 5.5% during the second quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC now owns 5,061 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $201,000 after acquiring an additional 264 shares during the period. MidWestOne Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of WestRock by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. MidWestOne Financial Group Inc. now owns 8,606 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $405,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Patten Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of WestRock by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter. Patten Group Inc. now owns 9,218 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $378,000 after buying an additional 307 shares during the period. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of WestRock by 0.5% in the second quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 59,243 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,360,000 after buying an additional 307 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Yousif Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in WestRock by 0.6% during the first quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 53,133 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,499,000 after acquiring an additional 340 shares during the period. 84.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

WestRock Stock Performance

Shares of WRK opened at $36.37 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $9.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.99, a PEG ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.53. WestRock has a 1 year low of $30.08 and a 1 year high of $54.78. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $36.40 and its 200 day simple moving average is $37.15.

WestRock Increases Dividend

WestRock ( NYSE:WRK Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 10th. The basic materials company reported $1.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.40 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $5.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.44 billion. WestRock had a return on equity of 10.77% and a net margin of 4.44%. The business’s revenue was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.23 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that WestRock will post 3.81 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 23rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 10th were issued a $0.275 dividend. This is a boost from WestRock’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 9th. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.02%. WestRock’s payout ratio is 30.22%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. StockNews.com downgraded WestRock from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. Bank of America dropped their target price on shares of WestRock from $57.00 to $40.00 in a report on Thursday, October 13th. Citigroup lowered their price target on WestRock from $39.00 to $37.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 4th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on WestRock from $42.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 11th. Finally, TheStreet lowered WestRock from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, October 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $37.71.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Currey M. Russell sold 55,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.51, for a total value of $2,008,050.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 245,271 shares in the company, valued at $8,954,844.21. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.48% of the company’s stock.

About WestRock

WestRock Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides fiber-based paper and packaging solutions in North America, South America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. It operates in four segments, Corrugated Packaging, Consumer Packaging, Global Paper, and Distribution. The Corrugated Packaging segment produces containerboards, corrugated sheets, corrugated packaging, and preprinted linerboards to consumer and industrial products manufacturers, and corrugated box manufacturers.

