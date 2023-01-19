Wharton Business Group LLC Buys 1,546 Shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

Wharton Business Group LLC grew its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 0.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 182,390 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,546 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. accounts for 1.3% of Wharton Business Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 17th biggest position. Wharton Business Group LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $19,060,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of JPM. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 23.3% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 31,667,210 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,566,044,000 after acquiring an additional 5,978,393 shares during the last quarter. Greenhaven Associates Inc. increased its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 600.7% in the 2nd quarter. Greenhaven Associates Inc. now owns 4,533,856 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $510,558,000 after acquiring an additional 3,886,845 shares during the last quarter. Public Investment Fund acquired a new position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $433,667,000. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 21.1% in the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 19,739,048 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,222,815,000 after purchasing an additional 3,435,522 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 244.8% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 3,931,843 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $442,765,000 after purchasing an additional 2,791,457 shares during the period. 67.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

JPM has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $153.00 to $167.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada set a $130.00 price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report on Friday, January 13th. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $169.00 to $177.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. StockNews.com initiated coverage on JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $162.00 to $189.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $147.89.

In other JPMorgan Chase & Co. news, Vice Chairman Peter Scher sold 1,310 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.02, for a total transaction of $163,776.20. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 34,973 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,372,324.46. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . In other JPMorgan Chase & Co. news, Vice Chairman Peter Scher sold 1,310 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.02, for a total transaction of $163,776.20. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 34,973 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,372,324.46. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, CEO Douglas B. Petno sold 5,139 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.02, for a total value of $642,477.78. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 248,011 shares in the company, valued at approximately $31,006,335.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 46,336 shares of company stock worth $6,372,156 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.79% of the company’s stock.

JPM opened at $136.57 on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 1-year low of $101.28 and a 1-year high of $159.03. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $134.48 and its 200 day simple moving average is $122.32. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. The stock has a market cap of $400.59 billion, a PE ratio of 11.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 1.13.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 13th. The financial services provider reported $3.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.14 by $0.43. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a return on equity of 14.68% and a net margin of 24.34%. The business had revenue of $34.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $34.23 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $3.33 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 12.81 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 6th will be given a dividend of $1.00 per share. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s payout ratio is 33.11%.

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers s deposit, investment and lending products, payments, and services to consumers; lending, deposit, and cash management and payment solutions to small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit card, auto loan, and leasing services.

